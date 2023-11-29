Kotecki has 19 points to lead Miami (Ohio) over D-III Spalding 82-43

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Kotecki had 19 points to lead Miami (Ohio) to an 82-43 win over Division-III Spalding on Tuesday night.

Kotecki shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the RedHawks (3-3). Mekhi Cooper scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Eian Elmer and Jaquel Morris each had 11 points.