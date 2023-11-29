Kotecki has 19 points to lead Miami (Ohio) over D-III Spalding 82-43

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Kotecki had 19 points to lead Miami (Ohio) to an 82-43 win over Division-III Spalding on Tuesday night.
Kotecki shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the RedHawks (3-3). Mekhi Cooper scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Eian Elmer and Jaquel Morris each had 11 points.
Dominic Sanders led the way for the Golden Eagles with 14 points. Andre Crawford added seven points and Benjamin Kalonji finished with six points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
