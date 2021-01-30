Korpisalo makes 31 stops, Blue Jackets beat Blackhawks 2-1

The Blackhawks pushed for the tying goal early in the second, but Strome had a wraparound attempt knocked away by Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

After Chicago had an extended stay in Columbus' zone, the Blue Jackets got it out and Robinson skated out on a breakaway. He beat Lankinen on the glove side for his second goal of the season and a 2-0 lead at 3:39.

Bjorkstrand got the only assist on the play. He has three goals and five assists in his last seven games. He almost picked up another goal in the third, but Lankinen used his glove to push away his shot from right in front.

Chicago got on the board when Kane found Strome in the slot for the center's third goal, making it 2-1 midway through the second. The connection gave the Blackhawks at least one power-play goal in eight of their nine games this season.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Columbus forward Jack Roslovic played 14 minutes on his 24th birthday. The Columbus native was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Winnipeg last week that also moved Patrik Laine to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Pierre Luc-Dubois and a third-round draft pick.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Sunday night. Then Columbus opens a four-game homestand against Dallas on Tuesday night, and Chicago hosts Carolina on Tuesday night.

Jay Cohen

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner, left, and Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh