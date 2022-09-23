Kolten Wong homers 3 times as Brewers beat Reds 5-1

The 6-foot-4 right-hander has 32 strikeouts in his last three starts — all wins.

Kyle Farmer hit his 13th homer in the sixth to account for Cincinnati's only run. Greene (4-13) struck out eight in five innings.

The NL Central matchup drew a crowd of 9,889, the sixth under 10,000 this season at Great American Ball Park.

After throwing 47 pitches at least 100 miles per hour in a 1-0 loss at St. Louis on Saturday, Greene reached triple figures 15 times against Milwaukee, according to Statcast.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Freddie Peralta (right shoulder) might be activated this weekend, manager Craig Counsell said. Peralta has been out since May 23.

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (right biceps soreness) is scheduled to come off the injured list on Saturday and make his first start since Aug. 19.

UP NEXT

The Brewers are expected to activate left-hander Eric Lauer (left elbow) from the injured list to start on Friday. Lauer has been out since Sept. 8. Lefty Mike Minor (4-12) pitches for Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean