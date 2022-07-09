Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate.

Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz's grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel (1-1). The play was upheld by a video review.