journal-news logo
X

Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin celebrates with teammates, including Jonathan India, after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin celebrates with teammates, including Jonathan India, after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

news
15 minutes ago
Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate.

Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz's grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel (1-1). The play was upheld by a video review.

Farmer then snared Wander Franco's liner and stepped on second for an inning-ending double play.

Brandon Drury homered to help last-place Cincinnati win back-to-back games for the first time since June 26 in San Francisco and June 28 over the Cubs in Chicago. Senzel had two of the Reds' four hits.

Tampa Bay had won two straight and five of six after a four-game losing streak.

Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan struck out eight while working six innings of one-run ball. He retired his last 10 batters.

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz wears a mask as he watches the team from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz wears a mask as he watches the team from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz wears a mask as he watches the team from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, July 8, 2022
2
Ex-Cincinnati council member PG Sittenfeld found guilty of bribery...
3
5 things to do this weekend in Butler County
4
County sees small COVID-19 dip amid rising trend
5
Five Points intersection to completely close July 15 as roundabout work...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top