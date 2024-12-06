Kohler and Bowling Green host Xavier

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Xavier after Paige Kohler scored 25 points in Bowling Green's 79-78 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Falcons have gone 2-0 in home games. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC scoring 69.4 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Musketeers are 0-2 on the road.

Bowling Green is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Falcons.

Loren Christie is averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Musketeers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.