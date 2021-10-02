journal-news logo
X

Koback, defense carry Toledo to 45-7 win over UMass

news
56 minutes ago
Bryant Koback rushed for two touchdowns and the Toledo defense set up three quick scores as the Rockets rolled to a 45-7 win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Bryant Koback rushed for two touchdowns and the Toledo defense set up three quick scores as the Rockets rolled to a 45-7 win over UMass on Saturday.

The Rockets (3-2) blasted ahead 31-0 at halftime, fueled by three one-play drives following turnovers.

Dequan Finn had a 34-yard scoring run after Jonathan Jones sacked the quarterback and Desjuan Johnson recovered a fumble in the first quarter.

Koback's first touchdown was a 5-yard burst after Nate Bauer returned an interception 41 yards as Toledo scored 21 points in the last five minutes of the second quarter.

Kobach ended a long drive with an 18-yard score with 1:25 left in the half. Then Dyontae Johnson returned an interception 27 yards and a personal foul set up a 7-yard TD pass from Carter Bradley to Drew Rosi with 49 seconds remaining.

The Rockets piled up 455 yards while their defense held the Minutemen (0-5) to 134 with four turnovers and a 1-for-11 showing on third down.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
Hamilton Council candidates participate in forum: What they said
2
Fairfield set to buy former hair salon to help traffic problems
3
Early voting: When and where is it happening? More ballots expected...
4
Local school boards see more verbal clashes over masks, other issues at
5
Sen. Brown visits Springfield nonprofit that focuses on job training...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top