Knox scores 19, Alabama State knocks off Omaha 85-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox scored 19 points as Alabama State beat Omaha 85-67 on Friday night.
Knox shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Hornets (2-2). Micah Simpsom scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Antonio Madlock shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.
The Mavericks (2-4) were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Lance Waddles added 11 points and six assists for Omaha.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Lakota East HS principal resigns, records reveal more on events leading...
2
2nd annual Hamilton Turkey Drop set for Wednesday night
3
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
4
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead
5
68 villas proposed near Fairfield’s Wildwood subdivision