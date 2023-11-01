BreakingNews
Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

Knight's illustrious career defined by list of achievements

Bob Knight's long, illustrious career can be defined by his long list of accomplishments

By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
BOB KNIGHT'S CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

— Overall record: 902-371 in 42 seasons at three schools (Army, Indiana, Texas Tech). Retired in 2008 as Division I career victories leader and is fourth all-time as of April 2023.

— Three national championships as coach (1975-76, 1980-81, 1986-87). Also won 1960 national championship as a player with Ohio State. Indiana team won 1979 NIT title.

— Coached last undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball (1975-76).

— One of three men’s coaches to play on and coach a national title team (Dean Smith, Joe B. Hall).

— Five Final Four trips tied for eighth all-time (1972-73, 1975-76, 1980-81, 1986-87, 1991-92).

— Won gold medals as head coach of 1984 U.S. Olympic and 1979 U.S. Pan American teams.

— Won 11 Big Ten regular-season championships, eight conference coach of the year awards. Holds Indiana record for career wins (662-239), which included undefeated Big Ten records in 1974-75 and 1975-76 (36 straight league games).

— Hoosiers teams spent 337 weeks ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 during his 29-year tenure including 76 weeks in the top three and 38 weeks at No. 1.

— Three-time Associated Press Coach of the Year (1974-75, 1975-76, 1986-87).

— Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 class and part of inaugural College Basketball Hall of Fame class in 2006.

