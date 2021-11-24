journal-news logo
Knight III lifts Southern Utah past Bowling Green 87-73

John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 on Wednesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Tevian Jones had 16 points for Southern Utah (3-3). Maizen Fausett added 14 points and nine rebounds. Marquis Moore had 10 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points for the Falcons (2-4). Josiah Fulcher added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

