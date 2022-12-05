Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

The Cavaliers scored the next six points, and then after another Brunson bucket, ended the second quarter on an 18-7 run to pull within 46-43 at halftime.

New York scored the first five points of the third quarter and extended its lead to as many as 12. Cleveland cut the deficit to six, but still trailed 71-63 after three quarters.

The Knicks went up by as many as 13 points in the final quarter, but Mitchell’s slam cut the lead to 86-81 with just over two minutes remaining.

Brunson answered with a baseline jumper, Randle followed with a dunk and Brunson hit two free throws to end the scoring.

Immanuel Quickley (12) and Isaiah Hartenstein (10) added double-digit scoring for the Knicks, while Mitchell Robinson had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Evan Mobley totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

TIP-INS:

Cavaliers: Forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando. … Cleveland is allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA this season. … Evan Mobley is the only Cav to start all 24 games this season.

Knicks: New York had lost four straight games to the Cavaliers, including all three meetings last season. The Knicks had not beaten Cleveland since January 21, 2021 (102-81).

THIRD QUARTER WOES

In their five-game home losing streak, the Knicks had been outscored 180-130 in the third quarter. In Sunday’s victory, they outscored the Cavs 25-20.

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Knicks: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

