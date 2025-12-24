Knicks host the Cavaliers for Christmas day matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks are 16-8 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 120.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the NBA averaging 15.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.8% from downtown. Donovan Mitchell leads the team averaging 4.0 makes while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The Knicks are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers score 7.1 more points per game (120.0) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (112.9).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 119-111 in their last matchup on Oct. 22. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 24 points, and Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 29.1 points for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 40.0 points over the last 10 games.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 15.3 points for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 122.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (illness), Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: day to day (ankle), OG Anunoby: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Lonzo Ball: day to day (injury management), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.