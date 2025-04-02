Knicks guard Jalen Brunson cleared for basketball activities

Breaking: Middletown packaging plant to close and lay off 136 workers

New York star guard Jalen Brunson has been cleared for basketball activities and could return to the Knicks' lineup for the final week of regular season
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson gestures after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson gestures after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
news
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — New York star guard Jalen Brunson has been cleared for basketball activities and could return to the Knicks' lineup for the final week of the regular season, coach Tom Thibodeau said before Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brunson is expected to resume practicing during the Knicks' road trip, the coach said. New York heads to Atlanta on Saturday before hosting Phoenix on Sunday and Boston on Tuesday.

Brunson sprained his right ankle during overtime of the March 6 game in Los Angeles against the Lakers when he landed on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves after being fouled on a drive to the basket.

Despite Brunson's absence, the Knicks have gone 8-5 with him out of the lineup and are in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Brunson is seventh in the league in scoring (26.3 points per game) and eighth in assists (7.4 per game).

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson writhes in pain after getting injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

