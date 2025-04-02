Knicks guard Jalen Brunson cleared for basketball activities

Brunson sprained his right ankle during overtime of the March 6 game in Los Angeles against the Lakers when he landed on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves after being fouled on a drive to the basket.

Despite Brunson's absence, the Knicks have gone 8-5 with him out of the lineup and are in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Brunson is seventh in the league in scoring (26.3 points per game) and eighth in assists (7.4 per game).

