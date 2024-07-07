Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant joining Cavaliers as associated head coach, AP source says

Bryant will be reunited in Cleveland with Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell They spent several years working together in Utah, and Mitchell has often credited the 29-year-old Bryant with making him a better player.

Mitchell agreed this week to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cavs. His commitment came just days after Cleveland hired Atkinson, the former Brooklyn coach who spent the past three seasons as an assistant with Golden State.

Bryant spent six seasons with the Jazz. He went to New York in 2020, when it appeared Mitchell might be headed to the Knicks in a trade before the Cavs pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire the 27-year-old.

Atkinson is still completing his staff, but has already added former Lakers assistant Jordan Ott and former NBA player DeMarre Carroll. Ott is coaching Cleveland's Summer League team in Las Vegas.

ESPN previously reported Bryant's hiring by the Cavs.

Cleveland fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff after being eliminated in the playoffs.

___

