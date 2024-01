Klesmit scores 18 in the second half to rally No. 15 Wisconsin to a 71-60 win over Ohio State

AJ Storr had 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Badgers, the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten.

Jamison Battle had another impressive performance for Ohio State (12-4, 2-3), pacing the Buckeyes with 18 points. Bruce Thornton had 13 despite missing his last four shots. The Buckeyes have lost two straight.

The Buckeyes led most of the first half by as many as seven points. Back-to-back 3-pointers by John Blackwell and Connor Essegian put the Badgers up 35-33 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Steven Crowl, the Badgers 7-footer, was slowed by a left knee contusion suffered in practice. Scoreless in the first half, Crowl finished with five points and six rebounds. Still, the Badgers had too much depth for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes just couldn't overcome Klesmit's second-half surge.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Michigan on Monday.

