Kitna's throws for 341 yards and 2 TDs, Beebe scores on KO return to help UAB beat Akron 31-28

Nate Rogers' 8-yard touchdown run for UAB (2-1) tied it 14-all late in the first. Kitna then tossed a pair of short-yardage touchdown passes to help give the Blazers a 31-20 halftime lead.

Sean Patrick's 1-yard TD run for Akron (0-3) with 12:38 remaining capped the scoring. The Zips' final possession ended at its 26 after an incomplete pass on 4th-and-19.

Kitna completed 30 of his 45 pass attempts to nine receivers. Corri Milliner had six catches for 70 yards with a touchdown. Iverson Hooks had five receptions for 84 yards. Jevon Jacskon also had a TD catch for the Blazers.

Finley was 19-of-35 passing for 282 yards. Polk finished with 99 yards on four receptions and Patrick added 81 yards rushing on 19 carries.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football