Kirill Marchenko scores twice as Blue Jackets rally past Islanders 4-2

Max Shabanov and Bo Horvat scored for New York, and David Rittich made 31 saves for the Islanders, who seemed to have the win in hand but instead dropped the first game of their two-stop road trip to end 2025.

Marchenko buried a breakaway at 8:09 of the first period to open the scoring, and Shabanov pulled the Islanders even with 2:44 left in the period when a puck deflected off his knee and slid past Greaves.

The second period started in chaos when Mat Barzal reacted to a Mason Marchment tripping penalty by taking a two-handed chop to Marchment’s right foot, resulting in a major penalty and a game misconduct ejection. Columbus then failed to score on a 3-on-4 power play following Adam Pelech’s tripping penalty on Miles Wood.

Horvat gave New York the lead with 6:36 left in the second period on a wrist shot that marked his first goal since missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Columbus fought back to tie the score on Provorov’s goal with 4:33 left in the third period before Marchenko put the Blue Jackets ahead and Sillinger sealed the win.

Up next

Islanders visit Chicago on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets visit Ottawa on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL