journal-news logo
X

Kinsey's 30 lead Marshall over Toledo 100-85

news
52 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Toledo Rockets 100-85 on Saturday night led by Taevion Kinsey's 30 points

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey's 30 points led Marshall past Toledo 100-85 on Saturday night.

Kinsey also had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (10-2). Andrew Taylor added 27 points while going 9 of 24 from the floor, including 5 for 13 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

JT Shumate finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Rockets (7-4). Rayj Dennis added 21 points and eight assists for Toledo. Ra'Heim Moss also had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Lakota sixth-grade girls team up on ‘secret’ math project to surprise...
3
Badin High School presents revised parking lot expansion plan
4
‘Christmas in Loveland’ returns this weekend
5
Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top