Kinsey scores 28 to carry Marshall over Ohio 81-67

Taevion Kinsey had 28 points as Marshall beat Ohio 81-67

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 28 points as Marshall topped Ohio 81-67 on Sunday.

Kinsey hit 10 of 13 shots.

Jarrod West had 14 points for Marshall (4-0). Mikel Beyers added 13 points.

Dwight Wilson III had 24 points for the Bobcats (4-2). Jason Preston added 19 points.

