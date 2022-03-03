Kings visit the Blue Jackets after Kaliyev's 2-goal game

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-six in 22 games this season. Patrik Laine has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 50 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 35 assists. Adrian Kempe has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Gaunce: day to day (upper body), Adam Boqvist: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.