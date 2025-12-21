Kings take on the Blue Jackets after Kempe's 2-goal performance

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Los Angeles has a 15-10-9 record overall and a 4-6-4 record on its home ice. The Kings have a 10-0-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus is 14-15-6 overall and 7-9-3 on the road. The Blue Jackets have conceded 123 goals while scoring 101 for a -22 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Armia has scored eight goals with seven assists for the Kings. Kempe has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 2.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

