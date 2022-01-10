Kings face the Cavaliers on 4-game skid

The Cavaliers are 11-9 on the road. Cleveland is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 102.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 117-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 12. Isaac Okoro led the Cavaliers with 20 points, and Buddy Hield led the Kings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 102.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: day to day (reconditioning), Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), De'Aaron Fox: day to day (shoulder), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.