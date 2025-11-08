Kim, McMillan lift Eastern Michigan over Bowling Green 27-21

McMillan carried 19 times with a long of 33. Kim went 22 of 39 with a 12-yard touchdown to Nick Devereaux, who finished with four catches for 79 yards. Tavierre Dunlap added 47 rushing yards and a 1-yard score.

Bowling Green (3-7, 1-5) leaned on Austyn Dendy, who ran 21 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter Najm completed 11 of 15 passes for 129 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jyrin Johnson had four receptions for 36 yards, including a 2-yard score. The Falcons totaled 259 yards, rushing 35 times for 130 and adding 129 through the air.

McMillan’s 8-yard run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to two scores after Kim’s third-quarter strike to Devereaux put the Eagles back in front. Rudy Kessinger’s 44-yard field goal with 57 seconds left followed a Bowling Green touchdown that had cut the margin to three.

Eastern Michigan has now won four straight in the series against Bowling Green.

