Kiké Hernández returns to Dodgers, bringing hope to injury-plagued team

Hernández made five rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting .357 with two doubles and three RBI. He has played in 72 games this season, hitting .195 with eight homers and 22 RBI.

The Dodgers are locked in a tight race with San Diego in the NL West. They lost two of three to the Padres over the weekend and the teams were tied for first going into Monday's action.

“We’re getting healthier,” Roberts said before the game. “I do appreciate the guys that have been here, kind of grinding through 'til we get whole, but it’s nice looking on the horizon and seeing the guys that we got coming.”

Among those still out are third baseman Max Muncy, infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman, infielder Hyeseong Kim and relievers Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol and Brock Stewart. Muncy will return next week during the team's East Coast trip.

Blake Snell will be back from paternity leave in time to make his scheduled start Friday against Arizona. His wife recently gave birth to the couple's second child and Roberts said everyone is healthy.

In a corresponding move, Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment. The 26-year-old infielder had one hit in 17 at-bats over seven games for the Dodgers. They picked him up after shortly after he was DFA'd by Toronto.

