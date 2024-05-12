Kevin Kelsey scores first MLS goal to help Cincinnati beat Crew 2-1

In the 76th, Acosta ran onto a through ball played by Pavel Bucha, cut back to evade a defender at the corner of the 6-yard box and flicked a shot into the net to make it 2-0.

Max Arfsten scored his first goal of the season for the Crew in the 89th.

Columbus (3-2-6) is winless (but with just two losses) in seven consecutive games since the Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on March 16.

Cincinnati (7-2-3) is second in MLS with 24 points, behind just Inter Miami (27).

