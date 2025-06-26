Kevin Gausman throws 8 innings of 2-hit ball, Blue Jays beat Guardians 6-0

Kevin Gausman threw eight innings of two-hit ball, Alejandro Kirk and Nathan Lukes drove in two runs apiece and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 to win the three-game series
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news
42 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Gausman threw eight innings of two-hit ball, Alejandro Kirk and Nathan Lukes drove in two runs apiece and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Thursday to win the three-game series.

Gausman (6-6) gave up one walk on 104 pitches with six strikeouts and reliever Chad Green finished the Guardians' fifth shutout of the season.

Addison Barger led off the ninth with a single, Ernie Clement and Jonatan Clase each drew a walk to load the bases with one out and pinch-hitter Kirk's single scored Barger and Clement. Clase scored on a throwing error by left fielder Steven Kwan, one of four by Cleveland.

Kwan hit in a double in the first for the Guardians, whose only other hit was single by Kyle Manzardo in the fourth.

Tanner Bibee (4-8) gave up three hits and two runs in six innings.

José Ramirez hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning on Wednesday to lift Cleveland to 5-4 win after George Springer's grand slam gave Toronto a 10-6 victory on Tuesday.

Key moment

Clase led off the third with a single, Tyler Heineman was hit by a pitch and Myles Straw laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached on a fielding error by Manzardo to load the bases with no outs. Lukes followed with a two-run single and Straw scored on another error by Manzardo, who bobbled a pickoff attempt, to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Manzardo committed three errors and Bibee threw two wild pitches in Toronto's three-run third inning.

Up next

Toronto's José Berríos (3-3, 3.51 ERA) takes the mound against Boston's Brayan Bello (3-3, 3.21) on Friday and Cleveland's Luis L. Ortiz (4-8, 4.30) pitches against St. Louis right-hander Sonny Gray (7-2, 3.72).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk hits a single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman, right, is greeted by Jonatan Clase (8) after scoring in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Taco Bout Crab returning to Middletown in July
2
Butler County approves water and sewer department succession plan
3
Ohio’s 2nd Wawa opens today in Fairfield
4
Cincinnati Christian Schools to move its elementary campus to West...
5
Summer Music Games in Cincinnati celebrates 28th season