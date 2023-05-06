Kepler hits two-run homer, Twins blank Guardians 2-0

Cleveland’s best scoring opportunity came in the seventh when Oscar Gonzalez reached on an infield single with two outs, but José Ramírez was thrown out at the plate trying to advance. The Guardians have been blanked four times.

Byron Buxton of the Twins went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, ending his eight-game hitting streak. He also had reached base multiple times in a career-high six straight.

Minnesota leads the AL Central by 4 1/2 games over the Guardians. The teams will meet 12 more times this season.

The game featured six total hits and was played in 2 hours and 11 minutes.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, but manager Terry Francona said the four-year veteran is not out of their long-term plans. Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts, allowing opponents to hit .374.

“Whether it’s the stress or the emotion of the game, there has been less command this season with Zach,” Francona said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list and RHP Tyler Mahle (right flexor strain) was shifted to the 60-day IL. Mahle will undergo an additional medical exam next week.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 15-day IL. Valuable reliever Hentges posted a 1.93 ERA over five rehab appearances with Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 0.77 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45 ERA) in the second game of the three-game series. Gray tied the franchise record for the lowest ERA in March/April, allowing three runs in 35 innings.

