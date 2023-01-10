Kentucky to retire jersey for Wildcats Hall of Famer Pratt

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced the honor Monday night during coach John Calipari's weekly radio show. The retirement ceremony will be held Feb. 4, during a home game against Florida. Pratt, who was an All-American who helped lead the Wildcats to three Southeastern Conference championships and two Elite Eights before working the past 21 seasons as their radio network analyst, died on June 16 at age 73.

Pratt's jersey will be the 45th to hang from the rafters of Rupp Arena.