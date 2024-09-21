Kentucky offense wakes up in 41-6 win over Ohio

Sumo-Karngbaye’s 1-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter was Kentucky’s first touchdown in nine quarters. That ended a seven-play, 80-yard drive kept alive by a 15-yard pass from Vandagriff to Key on third-and-nine. His second touchdown was a 2-yard run with 4:07 left in the first half after Vandagriff and Key hooked up for a 36-yard pass to convert on fourth-and-seven.

The Bobcats (2-2) were held to 108 yards rushing, well below their average of 203 yards per game. Anthony Tyus III, who ranked ninth in the country in rushing at 367 yards, only had 24 yards. Ohio’s score came with 14:53 left in the game when Ricky Hunt Jr. scored on a 1-yard run.

Receiver Barion Brown scored his third touchdown of the season on a 23-yard run with 11:38 left in the game, and backup quarterback Gavin Wimsatt scored on a two-yard run with 3:45 remaining.

The Takeaways

Ohio: Starting quarterback Packer Navarro was a late scratch due to a wrist injury. Backup Nick Poulus threw for 110 yards. The best first half scoring threat ended in the second quarter when Poulus fumbled at the Kentucky 5 and JJ Weaver recovered for the Wildcats.

Kentucky: Placekicker Alex Raynor converted field goals of 30 and 34 yards, setting a school record with 12 consecutive field goals made. Defensive back Maxwell Hairston returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown with 5:12 left in the third quarter. It was his third pick six of his career, tying a school record.

Up Next

Ohio hosts Akron on Saturday to open Mid-American Conference play.

Kentucky goes on the road to No. 5 Mississippi on Saturday.