Kentucky hosts Ohio in non-conference play, seeking touchdowns and a victory to halt two-game slide

Series: Kentucky leads 4-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Kentucky is desperate to score a touchdown and win again after settling for six field goals in consecutive SEC home losses to South Carolina (31-6) and then-No. 1 Georgia (13-12). The Wildcats hope to regroup in all aspects against Ohio, which has beaten Morgan State and South Alabama since falling 38-22 to Syracuse in the opener. The teams are meeting for the first time since Kentucky won 20-3 in 2014.

KEY MATCHUP

At some point Kentucky's offense has to take advantage of opportunities created by one of the nation's top defenses. The Wildcats rank ninth nationally in overall defense (215 yards allowed per game) and are eighth against the run at 62 yards per contest. They've allowed just 32 first downs, which also ranks ninth. Ohio is averaging 391.3 yards per game offensively (75th) and is tied for 36th in rushing at nearly 201 yards per contest. The Bobcats totaled a season-high 262 on the ground at Syracuse.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio senior running back Anthony Tyus III is the nation’s eighth-leading rusher with 367 yards on 49 carries and just three yards lost so far. That includes a career-high 203 yards on 16 attempts with two TDs against the Orange. The Northwestern transfer has rushed for four of his five scores and ranks 15th at 7.5 yards per carry.

Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor is the Wildcats’ offense right now with six field goals the past two games, including a record-breaking 55-yarder last week against Georgia for the game’s first points. He has converted all seven attempts this season and his past 10 dating back to last season. Raynor is 17 of 18 in his career and has converted 52 of 53 extra-point chances.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Ohio was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-American Conference by league coaches. … Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro has thrown for 547 yards with two TDs and four interceptions. … Ohio’s rushing defense is allowing 105 yards per game, 39th in FBS. … Kentucky senior Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has rushed for a team-best 227 yards, including 98 against Georgia. … Fifteen Wildcats are from Ohio, while Ohio features DB JT Haskins and OL Jordon Jones.

