Kent State takes on Ohio after Barnett's 28-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Ohio after Marquis Barnett scored 28 points in Kent State's 91-83 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-4 at home. Kent State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 7-4 in MAC play. Ohio is sixth in the MAC allowing 75.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Kent State's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 14.3 more points per game (79.9) than Kent State gives up (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.