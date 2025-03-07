Kent State takes on Eastern Michigan following Sullinger's 31-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Eastern Michigan after Jalen Sullinger scored 31 points in Kent State's 77-76 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes are 10-4 in home games. Kent State averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 9-8 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Kent State's average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kent State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Eagles. Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.