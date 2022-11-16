journal-news logo
X

Kent State takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94-68

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Led by Sincere Carry's 17 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 94-68 on Wednesday

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 17 points in Kent State's 94-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Carry added six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Flashes (4-0). Giovanni Santiago scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Malique Jacobs was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Lions (1-4) were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 29 points, two steals and three blocks. Kylen Milton added 18 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton Mason Road reopens after $2M realignment
2
Pike County murder trial defendant George Wagner IV testifies about...
3
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and...
4
Local man extorted for money after sending nude photo via social media...
5
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top