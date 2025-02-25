Kent State plays conference foe Northern Illinois

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Kent State and Northern Illinois square off on Wednesday.

The Golden Flashes are 10-3 on their home court. Kent State scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-9 in MAC play. Northern Illinois has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

Kent State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Northern Illinois has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lexi Carlsen is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.5 points. Chelby Koker is averaging 15.8 points, five assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.