Kent State plays Arkansas State

The Kent State Golden Flashes play the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Arkansas State at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Flashes have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Kent State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Wolves have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Kent State scores 66.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.0 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 36.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Rylee Kalocay is averaging 7.1 points.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 16.4 points and three steals. Crislyn Rose is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

