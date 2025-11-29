BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Arkansas State at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Flashes have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Kent State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Wolves have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Kent State scores 66.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.0 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 36.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Rylee Kalocay is averaging 7.1 points.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 16.4 points and three steals. Crislyn Rose is averaging 11 points.

