Kent State looks to extend streak vs Toledo

KEY FACILITATOR: Jackson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Toledo has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rockets have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Flashes. Toledo has an assist on 64 of 102 field goals (62.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kent State has assists on 50 of 94 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a team has made 10.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams. The Rockets have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com