Kent State holds off Miami (Ohio) 48-47 in OT, wins MAC East

The win, played in swirling snow flurries, lofted Kent State (7-5, 6-2) to the MAC East title and set up a tilt against West champion, Northern Illinois, Saturday in Detroit for the conference crown.

Crum threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, Keshunn Abram had seven catches for 138 yards and a TD. Xavier Williams carried 13 times for 168 yards and two scores, Marquez Cooper added 128 yards rushing and a touchdown.