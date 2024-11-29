Kent State Golden Flashes take on the UC Irvine Anteaters

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces UC Irvine at VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Golden Flashes have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Kent State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 6-0 in non-conference play. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 9.7.

Kent State makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). UC Irvine has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Leuchten is averaging 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Anteaters.

