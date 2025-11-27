Kent State Golden Flashes face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-0) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Tulsa in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Flashes have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 in non-conference play. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Kent State averages 65.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 62.4 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Kent State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Rylee Kalocay is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Mady Cartwright is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Abigail Jegede is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

