Kent State Golden Flashes and Western Michigan Broncos play in MAC Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Western Michigan square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Golden Flashes have gone 11-7 against MAC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Kent State is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 9-9 in MAC play. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 4.4.

Kent State's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Kent State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Golden Flashes won 77-76 in the last matchup on March 5. Jalen Sullinger led the Golden Flashes with 31 points, and Chansey Willis Jr. led the Broncos with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Willis is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Lobsinger is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.