Kent State faces JMU in Naples

SENIOR STUDS: Kent State's Sincere Carry, Justyn Hamilton and Malique Jacobs have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Golden Flashes scoring this season.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Golden Flashes 24th among Division I teams. James Madison has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranking the Dukes 260th, nationally).