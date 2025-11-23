Kent State faces Duquesne following Babbitt's 30-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Duquesne after Mya Babbitt scored 30 points in Kent State's 88-68 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Dukes have gone 3-0 at home. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabby Grantham-Medley averaging 3.4.

The Golden Flashes are 1-3 in road games. Kent State gives up 69.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Duquesne makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Kent State averages 67.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the 62.8 Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Bordas is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 13.8 points and 2.8 steals. Dunja Zecevic is shooting 56.1% and averaging 11.4 points.

Babbitt is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.