Kent State earns 85-47 victory over Northern Illinois

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis and Jalen Sullinger scored 17 points apiece to help Kent State defeat Northern Illinois 85-47 on Saturday.
Davis had five rebounds for the Golden Flashes (13-12, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Sullinger made three 3-pointers to go with seven assists and two steals. Reggie Bass finished with 16 points.
Ethan Butler scored 17 points for the Huskies (9-16, 3-9). Northern Illinois also got 14 points from David Coit.
Kent State shot 56% (33 of 59) from the floor and made 10 3-pointers. Northern Illinois shot 35% (16 of 46).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
