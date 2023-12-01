Kent State defeats Shawnee State 103-61

Led by Brenden Moss' 19 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Shawnee State 103-61 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Brenden Moss scored 19 points as Kent State beat Shawnee State 103-61 on Thursday night.

Moss was 6 of 8 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (5-3). VonCameron Davis scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Chris Payton shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The were led by Tony Webb Jr., who posted eight points. Keith Germain added eight points for Shawnee State. Tyreke Johnson also put up seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

Kent State visits South Dakota State in its next matchup on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

