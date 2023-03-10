X
Kent State defeats Northern Illinois in MAC quarterfinals

Led by Malique Jacobs' 19 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 76-57 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Malique Jacobs had 19 points in Kent State's 76-57 win against Northern Illinois on Thursday night in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Jacobs also contributed three steals for the Golden Flashes (26-6). Cli'Ron Hornbeak scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Sincere Carry added 13 points.

Zarigue Nutter finished with 13 points for the Huskies (13-18, 0-1). Northern Illinois also got 10 points from Anthony Crump as did David Coit.

Kent State led 31-18 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

