Kent State beats Ohio in MAC semis, will face Akron in final

That's when Jacobs camp up big, scoring on a layup and then a jumper — after a turnover by Vander Plas — to put the Golden Flashes ahead by four.

Sears responded with a 3-pointer for the Bobcats, but Carry, the conference's player of the year, then worked down the 30-second shot clock before calmly hitting a fadeaway to make it 65-59.

Vander Plas made a pair of free throws before Carry was fouled and made two foul shots to ice it for the Golden Flashes, who last made the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

Jacobs added 10 rebounds and five assists for Kent State, which last lost on Jan. 21 at Buffalo.

