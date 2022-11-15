Kent St. defeats Portland 77-65

Jacobs added six rebounds and six steals for the Golden Flashes (3-0). Sincere Carry scored 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Giovanni Santiago was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Pilots (3-1) were led in scoring by Moses Wood, who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Chika Nduka added 12 points for Portland. Tyler Robertson also put up 11 points.