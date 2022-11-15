journal-news logo
Kent St. defeats Portland 77-65

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Malique Jacobs' 21 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Portland Pilots 77-65 on Monday night

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs scored 21 points as Kent State beat Portland 77-65 on Monday night.

Jacobs added six rebounds and six steals for the Golden Flashes (3-0). Sincere Carry scored 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Giovanni Santiago was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Pilots (3-1) were led in scoring by Moses Wood, who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Chika Nduka added 12 points for Portland. Tyler Robertson also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

Kent State's next game is Wednesday against UAPB at home, and Portland visits Air Force on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

