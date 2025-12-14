Kennedy Cambridge scores 23 as No. 21 Ohio State women top Toledo 85-60 for sixth straight victory

Chance Gray added 15 points for Ohio State. Jaloni Cambridge totaled 12 points, eight assists and four steals. T'yana Todd scored 10 and Kylee Kitts snagged 13 rebounds and scored seven.

Reserve Ella Weaver made four 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 21 to lead the Rockets (3-5), who fall to 1-3 on the road. Patricia Anumgba scored 13.

Weaver hit two 3-pointers — the second with two seconds left — and scored eight to help Toledo take a 20-17 lead into the second period after there were 11 lead changes.

Faith Fedd-Robinson hit a jumper to stretch Toledo's lead to five to start the second, but Kennedy Cambridge, a junior, had two baskets and her sophomore sister Jaloni added a layup to cap an 11-0 run as Ohio State moved in front. Ella Hobbs and Kitts tipped in misses in the final 19 seconds to put the Buckeyes up 37-33 at halftime.

Kennedy Cambridge hit all three of her shots and scored six as Ohio State stretched its lead 59-47 after three quarters before outscoring the Rockets 26-13 in the fourth.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Norfolk State on Thursday.

Toledo: Hosts Wayne State on Wednesday.

