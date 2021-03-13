Kelly, Davis lead Central Michigan women to MAC title

Kelly had just four points at halftime.

“To have the first half that she had today, she's too big of a player and she loves these moments,” Central Michigan coach Heather Oesterle said. “We were all talking about this coming full circle. ... I'm pretty emotional but I couldn't be more proud of her.”

Elissa Brett scored 18 points to lead the Falcons (20-6), who were 10-21 last season and picked to finish 11th among the 12 MAC teams. Lexi Fleming scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Nyla Hampton and Kadie Hempfling both added 11 points.

Bowling Green had its best season since the 2013-14 team went 30-5 and its 14 league wins surpassed the total of the last four seasons combined (12). The Falcons are now 11-3 in title games.

After the teams played to a stalemate in the first half, the third quarter was wild, ending with the Chippewas up 61-60.

First off, Kelly scored 20 points, 15 of them in barely four minutes to boost Central Michigan to a double-figure lead. Bowling Green, down a dozen midway through, made five straight baskets, three of them 3-pointers and took a 56-55 lead at the 1:54 mark.

The Chippewas started the season practicing outside and are still going.

“We've been through a lot of adversity this year, like every other team, but we got through it,” Oesterle said. “We had some ups and downs during the season, some people were questioning what we were doing but that makes this all the sweeter because we did go through some of those bumps during the year.”

__

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Central Michigan's head coach Heather Oesterle, left, celebrates with teammates after defeating Bowling Green 77-72 in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Central Michigan's head coach Heather Oesterle holds up the trophy after Central Michigan defeated Bowling Green 77-72 in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly holds the MVP trophy after Central Michigan defeated Bowling Green 77-72 in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Bowling Green's Elissa Brett (5) and Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly (1) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. Central Michigan won 77-72. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly is hugged by a teammate after they defeated Bowling Green 77-72 in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak