Keller expected to start for the Royals against Reds

The Reds went 41-40 on their home field in 2019. Cincinnati batted .244 as a team last year and hit 227 total home runs.

The Royals finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.