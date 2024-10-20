Kaprizov logs a goal and an assist and Gustavsson makes 23 saves as the Wild beats Blue Jackets 3-1

Kaprizov tallied on a third-period power play and Mats Zuccarello added another goal later in the third when he slipped a puck past Tarasov's blocker.

Yegor Chinakhov scored for the Blue Jackets with 1:25 left in the game and Tarasov, playing for the injured Elvis Merzlikins, had 32 stops for the Blue Jackets.

Takeaways

Wild: Minnesota became the fifth team in NHL history to not trail in regulation through each of its first five games in a season. They have won three games and lost two in overtime. The Wild beat Columbus in the season opener to sweep the home-and-home series.

Blue Jackets: Although Columbus had been prolific scoring goals as of late, they couldn't get anything past Gustavsson until the game was nearly out of reach. The injury bug that took such a big bite last season has already claimed forwards Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson, and starting goalie Merzlikins.

Key moment

The Wild got a five-on-three in the third period with two Blue Jackets in the penalty box, including Jordan Harris, who was boxed for delay of game when he flipped the puck up over the glass. Just five seconds into the power play, Kaprizov beat Tarasov with a one-timer from the right circle to make it 2-0.

Key stat

The Blue Jackets got a 4-minute power play in the second period but managed only four on-target shots.

Up Next

The Wild visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, while the Blue Jackets host Toronto on Tuesday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

